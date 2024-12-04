Ridley Scott: "There's certainly going to be a Gladiator III"

HQ

Considering it cost Paramount anywhere between $210 and $250 million to make Gladiator 2, and then likely the same amount tacked onto that in marketing fees, many have stated that for this action sequel to be regarded as a financial success for the production company it needs to generate at least half a billion dollars in theatres around the world. As it stands, after a few weeks in cinemas, Gladiator 2 has notched up just over $320 million and is earning less-and-less on a daily basis, meaning we're starting to enter the question as to whether this film can actually be a success.

One such person who is still very confident about the performance of Gladiator 2 is director Ridley Scott, who in a recent press conference as captured on by Mama's Geeky, goes as far as to state that performance has been so strong that a third film absolutely will happen.

"Given the performance in the rest of the world we've seen yesterday, there's certainly going to be a Gladiator III."

If this does end up coming to fruition, the big question will be if Scott will direct the film or not, as it took 20 years for the sequel to follow the original, and currently Scott is 87-years-old, meaning another 20 years of filmmaking is pretty much out of the question. That being said, Scott has stated that script work on a third film has already begun...