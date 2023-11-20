Ridley Scott shares his favourite scenes from his film career

HQ

The 85-year-old director has given us a lot of visual treats, and in an interview with CineFix on YouTube, Ridley Scott talks about his favourite sequences from his own films. These include the helicopter sequence from Black Hawk Down, the hand through the wheat field in Gladiator and many more interesting sequences where he gives an interesting insight behind each of them.

About his favourite sequence from Alien, he says this:

"I like the shots prowling around the corridors. I was the operator, so we designed the set just wide enough to get a dolly down or it was all handheld. We built the lights into the set, so the side lights would be attached to a board on the side of the set where you can actually dim them, lower them, and bring in light.

So, in a funny kind of way, that was a fairly new way of doing it. But we built the lights into the set and because I knew everything was going to be more or less handheld, that was the shot. So moving along there through then seeing the corridor, seeing the empty ship was kind of beautiful. It's a haunted house. Alien, to me, was kind of really a B-movie, done in an A-plus way."

