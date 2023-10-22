Ridley Scott shares high praise for Fede Álvarez's Alien film

HQ

If you've been wondering about whether or not director Fede Álvarez's upcoming Alien film will be worth picking up a ticket for when it lands in cinemas next summer, Alien creator Ridley Scott has seemingly already given it his seal of approval.

Speaking with Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit 2023 (thanks, Collider), Álvarez talked about how he wanted to get Scott's opinion and approval on the film before moving forward. To this end, Álvarez gave Scott an early screen of the film, to which Scott gave the film a pretty glowing short review.

Álvarez talked about the incident with Scott, stating: "Even if he didn't ask for it, I was gonna go there and sit at a table and look at him and get it. Even if he was gonna say, 'You destroyed my legacy,' I wanted to be in front of him and see him in the eye. I didn't want to get an email where it says 'Ridley says...' And then he walks into the room and he did say, 'Fede, what can I say? It's fucking great."

Álvarez continued, "For me, it was like... My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, whom I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made, but particularly something like this... and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it. One of the best compliments he said was, 'The dialogue is great. Are you the writer?' Yes!"

It's pretty exciting to hear that the man who made Alien is impressed by this upcoming project, and hopefully means we're in for something special when the untitled Alien film debuts on August 16, 2024.