Blade Runner 2049

Ridley Scott on Blade Runner 2049: "I should have directed it"

But he chose to make Alien Covenant instead.

All of us who have seen Blade Runner 2049 know what a solid job Dune director Denis Villeneuve did there. Very skilful effort as a director and considering that Ridley Scott instead chose to direct the horror film Alien Covenant instead, it feels in retrospect good that it turned out the way it did.

However, Ridley doesn't really agree with that, as he now argues that he should have made it, since he directed the first film (which is of course iconic today). To Deadline, Ridley comments on Blade Runner 2049 in this simple way:

"I shouldn't have had to make that decision. But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2."

Do you agree with Ridley that he should have made it himself, instead?

Blade Runner 2049

