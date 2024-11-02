Ridley Scott is working on a new Alien movie.

HQ

More space horror is on the way from Ridley Scott. The ever-active director has apparently been inspired by the success of Romulus and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is already hard at work on a new Alien movie. It's unclear whether this project will be connected to Prometheus or Covenant, but we know he previously had some ideas for a sequel to Alien: Covenant, which would have been called Alien: Awakening. So perhaps he's now choosing to build on and rework that concept. Who knows?

