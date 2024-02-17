Ridley Scott is reportedly in talks to direct a Bee Gees film

HQ

Legendary film director Ridley Scott is reportedly in talks to direct a film which documents the life and career of the Bee Gees.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be penned by John Logan, who wrote the screenplay for Scott's historical epic, Gladiator. Scott will also produce the film alongside Graham King for GK Films, Stacey Snider, and Michael Pruss for Scott Free. Paramount Pictures is distributing the project and the group's last surviving member Barry Gibb will executively produce.

Paramount's latest musical drama Bob Marley: One Love is currently dominating at the box office and is expected to pull in $46.2 million in its six-day opening. Scott's most recent film Napoleon hit theatres last November and made almost $220 million across its run.

