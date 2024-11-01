Ridley Scott is making a new Alien movie

There are few directors more closely attached to their franchises than Ridley Scott and Alien. While Scott might not own the rights to the IP, his fingerprints are all over most of anything Xenomorph related. He even gave feedback to Fede Alvarez for Alien: Romulus, ensuring that the film was as good as it could be before release.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott spoke about a bunch of upcoming projects he has. There's the Bee Gees biopic, a Battle of Britain movie, another Gladiator thrown in there, and a new Alien film. This isn't just a nice idea Scott has, either, as he's pairing up with 20th Century Studios for the film.

Scott, now 86, has picked up a lot of work in recent years. Napoleon released last year to lukewarm critical reception, but no matter what the critics think, the legendary director isn't going to be stopping anytime soon, by the looks of things.