Alien Covenant

Ridley Scott is done with the Alien franchise

After bringing the franchise back from the brink, Ridley Scott is ready to let others take up the mantle.

Ridley Scott is often seen as synonymous with the Alien movies. Despite not being involved in a good chunk of them, because he directed the first film, and brought the IP back to life with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, fans often associate him with all things Alien.

However, in an interview with ScreenRant, it appears that Scott is stepping away for good from the franchise. "I think I felt it was deadened after 4. I think mine was pretty damn good, and I think Jim's was good, and I have to say the rest were not very good. And I thought, 'F***, that's the end of a franchise which should be as important as bloody Star Trek or Star Wars,' which I think is phenomenal," he said, explaining why he had the urge to step back in.

"A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,' [and wrote] Prometheus from scratch-a blank sheet of paper. Damon Lindelof and I sat then hammered out Prometheus. It was very present and very welcome. The audience really wanted more. I said, 'It needs to fly.' No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] Alien Covenant, and it worked too. Where it's going now, I think I've done enough, and I just hope it goes further."

Alien: Romulus - the most recent film in the franchise - managed to impress audiences and critics, so perhaps Scott's hopes won't be dashed. At least, in the immediate future it seems Alien is a hot prospect once more, with Alien: Earth releasing to give us more Xenomorph scares.

