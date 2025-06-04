Ridley Scott is done with the Alien franchise

Ridley Scott is often seen as synonymous with the Alien movies. Despite not being involved in a good chunk of them, because he directed the first film, and brought the IP back to life with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, fans often associate him with all things Alien.

However, in an interview with ScreenRant, it appears that Scott is stepping away for good from the franchise. "I think I felt it was deadened after 4. I think mine was pretty damn good, and I think Jim's was good, and I have to say the rest were not very good. And I thought, 'F***, that's the end of a franchise which should be as important as bloody Star Trek or Star Wars,' which I think is phenomenal," he said, explaining why he had the urge to step back in.

"A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,' [and wrote] Prometheus from scratch-a blank sheet of paper. Damon Lindelof and I sat then hammered out Prometheus. It was very present and very welcome. The audience really wanted more. I said, 'It needs to fly.' No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] Alien Covenant, and it worked too. Where it's going now, I think I've done enough, and I just hope it goes further."

Alien: Romulus - the most recent film in the franchise - managed to impress audiences and critics, so perhaps Scott's hopes won't be dashed. At least, in the immediate future it seems Alien is a hot prospect once more, with Alien: Earth releasing to give us more Xenomorph scares.