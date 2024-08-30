Ridley Scott has crafted a director's cut of Napoleon

HQ

Announced yesterday and available to stream right now, Ridley Scott has done as he is often known to and has released a director's cut of his most recent blockbuster, Napoleon.

Although the film was successful upon its initial release, receiving some critical fanfare and making a good amount of money, I think it's fair to say that it didn't land as the epic success, or epic flop, many were expecting, instead sort of straddling a middle line between the two.

Already a towering epic at 2h38min, the original has been extended with 48 extra minutes of footage to 3h25min (just under the 26 minute mark).

Starring Joaquin Phoenix (Joker, Her, Gladiator) alongside Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Mission: Impossible franchise, Susan Storm in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four film) Napoleon tells the story of the iconic Frenchman, although received some flack for its inaccuracies and presentation of war. It'll be interesting to see if the director's cut expands on the original in a way that covers these weaknesses.

Ridley Scott's director's cut of Napoleon is available to stream now via AppleTV+.