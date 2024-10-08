Ridley Scott has already started writing Gladiator 3's script

HQ

Gladiator II will open this November, 24 years after the original Oscar-winning blockbuster. Ridley Scott is back at the director chair. At 86 he still makes movies yearly, and is already thinking about Gladiator 3. In fact, ha says he has already started writing it...

In an interview in UK's magazine Total Film (in its final issue), Scott told he has already written eight pages.

"I've already got eight pages. I've got the beginning of a very good footprint", he told the magazine, giving a little hint about where a third movie could go. "If there's a Gladiator 3, I don't think you'd ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena..."

There are, however, no current official plans for a third Gladiator movie, or at least not that can be publicly announced yet, perhaps depending on the survival chances of the new characters of the sequel, and of course about the box office performance of the film.

Recent Ridley Scott's movies haven't done great at the box office. Last year's Napoleon only grossed 221.4 million dollares on a budget nearing $200 million. We have to go back to 2015's The Martian for Scott's final box office hit. However, Gladiator II is generating a big buzz, and an stellar cast starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal will help.