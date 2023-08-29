Ridley Scott has a 4-hour cut of Napoleon

HQ

Ridley Scott's Napoleon is already looking to be a historical epic, but apparently the director has a cut of the film that is 4 and a half hours long.

Speaking with Empire Magazine (via World of Reel), Scott says that the cut is "fantastic" and gives some more details onto Josephine's life before she meets Napoleon. Depending on which historian you ask, Josephine can be regarded as the most important part of Napoleon's life, so it's fair that she'd deserve some more screen time.

As it stands, the film is still nearly 3 hours, so we'll be getting plenty of it, but Scott hopes that Apple will one day screen his super long version.

Napoleon releases in theatres on the 22nd of November.