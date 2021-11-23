Ridley Scott confirms Blade Runner will be a TV series

HQ

Ridley Scott, who is currently working on the upcoming Gucci drama House of Gucci, doesn't exactly sit around twiddling his thumbs all day. According to movie tabloid Variety, the Oscar-nominated director has also confirmed that there will be a TV series based on his cult classic Blade Runner. In the same vein, he also confirmed that the Alien series, which Noah Hawley is working on, is also in the process of a pilot and that the Blade Runner adaptation is planned to have ten episodes in total:

"We [have already] written the pilot for 'Blade Runner' and the bible. So, we're already presenting 'Blade Runner' as a TV show, the first 10 hours."

This has nothing to do with the Blade Runner anime Black Lotus, which recently premiered on Adult Swim, and will soon appear on HBO Max. What do you think about a TV adaptation of Blade Runner?