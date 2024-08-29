Ridley Scott: 'Alien vs Predator was a daft idea'

HQ

Ridley Scott, who famously directed the original film in the Alien series, a beloved and acclaimed classic, talks in an interview about what he thinks of the many sequels made over the years.

He is particularly critical of how Alien as a brand has been allowed to grow so seemingly uncontrollably, which in his eyes has damaged and diluted the franchise. He also points out how the biological horror that was rooted in nature has been lost in the subsequent films.

But more than anything, there is one film he blames as the main reason for Alien's decline, namely Alien vs. Predator. A film he describes as 'a stupid idea' and to The Hollywood Reporter he said:

"You get to the point when you say, 'OK, it's dead in the water.' I think Alien vs. Predator was a daft idea. And I'm not sure it did very well or not, I don't know. But it somehow brought down the beast"

Do you agree with Ridley Scott, was Alien vs. Predator a stupid idea?