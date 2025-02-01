Ridge Racer 64 has been released on Switch Online

Nintendo has expanded its selection of Switch Online games today with the arcade classic Ridge Racer 64, one of the often-overlooked entries in Namco's long-running franchise. Originally released almost exactly 25 years ago, the game was developed by Nintendo Software Technology, the same studio behind Wave Race: Blue Storm and 1080 Avalanche for the GameCube.

Ridge Racer 64 features nine different tracks spread across three distinct regions and includes multiple game modes such as Quick Play, Grand Prix, Car Attack, and Time Attack. Additionally, multiplayer options are available in Battle Mode, Stage Mode, and Team Mode. The game is now accessible to all Switch Online subscribers who also have the Expansion Pack.

"Released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64™ console, this arcade classic takes you on fast-paced races across three different environments for a total of nine courses! Dive right in with Quick Play to race three laps around the Revolution Novice course or take on Grand Prix and choose any available track to test your skills. Other modes include Car Attack, which lets you compete for better cars, and Time Attack, where the only thing you're racing against is your own best time! Challenge your friends in Multiplayer and put the pedal to the metal in three modes: Battle Mode, Stage Mode, and Team Mode."

Did you play Ridge Racer 64 back in the day? And what's your favorite game in the franchise?