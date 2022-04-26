Cookies

Riders Republic

Riders Republic's second season starts today

It's called Showdown, and brings a new multiplayer mode, new toys, more mass races, a Rabbids Takeover event, and more.

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that the second season Riders Republic officially starts today. Known as Season Two: Showdown, this batch of content will include a new 6v6 game mode that uses new "toys" that asks players to collect lightning at the new Showdown arena, as well as a host of new mass races, special outfits, and more.

HQ

This season will also add clans so that players can create their own communities in the Republic, and will also see the inclusion of a crossover event called Rabbids Takeover. This will start on May 18, and as for the finer details about, Ubisoft has yet to share that.

Otherwise, in terms of the aforementioned "toys", anyone who owns the Year 1 Pass will get early access to both the Spider and Juggernaut vehicles, a week before they become available later in the season. These will also be available as a pack in Showdown mode, (which also includes the Sniper vehicle).

Riders Republic

