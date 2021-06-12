Riders Republic will release on September 2

During tonight's Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft revealed that its extreme sports multiplayer game Riders Republic will launch on September 2. The game, if you recall, was delayed indefinitely earlier this year so that the developers can add another layer of polish.

Along with the release date, we also got a closer look at some of the game's modes and features. The game's Trick Battle mode stood out to us the most as it reminded us an awful lot of Splatoon. Here players compete to build up the most points by performing stunts on grind rails and ramps scattered across a small area. Once players complete a stunt they colour the ramp or rail they used the same colour as their team and more points are rewarded for capturing areas.

You can take a look at our first impressions of Riders Republic here.