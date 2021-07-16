English
Riders Republic

Riders Republic pushed to October

Ubisoft goes from two to zero games in September

Ubisoft decided to go on a delay-spree last October when the French company decided to push both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Extraction, so it seems like double delays are becoming a trend for it.

The reason for me saying that is that Rainbow Six: Extraction being pushed four months isn't the only disappointing news tonight, as we're also told Riders Republic has been delayed from September 2 to October 28 in hopes of getting "more time to fine tune the experience".

Just like Extraction, we're also given good news to compensate for the bad one. Ubisoft ends the statement by saying that we'll get another chance to try out the game before launch, so it sure sounds like the previously announced beta is close.

Riders Republic
Ubisoft

