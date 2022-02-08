Riders Republic is getting a Prada collaboration today

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that Riders Republic is receiving a collaboration with Prada today, bringing the iconic fashion brand to the extreme sports title. Featured in multiple parts, the collaboration includes seeing Rider's Ridge decorated with Prada Linea Rossa colours, and there is also a range of Prada cosmetics and activities available to earn and play in-game.

We're told that the new event is called Prada Beyond the Line, and is playable solo or against friends. It's set to be a "creative new take" on one of the Republic's snow parks and will see players using Faction X Prada Linea Rossa skis, the jumbo bike, and a new freestyle snowmobile to rack up points.

On top of this, we're told about a new in-game outfit designed exclusively by Prada, which can be earned by competing in the Shackdaddy Bandits weekly challenges. Last of all, a new Prada sponsor programme will be available starting from February 16, to earn various new gear while the collaboration is around.

"We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with Prada to design original sports outfits and gear under their Linea Rossa collection and bring them to Riders Republic" said Arnaud Ragot, Game Director at Ubisoft Annecy. "We thrive to offer our players a rich and diversified experience in the game and look forward to hearing what they have to say about this exciting new content and original in-game collection."

To add to all of this, Riders Republic will also be getting a free play weekend between February 10-14, allowing new Riders a chance to explore the Republic for themselves.