Riders Republic

Riders Republic event aims to highlight climate change

Players will have to deal with and control wildfires that are plaguing the Republic.

HQ

Ubisoft is taking a proactive stance on climate change by looking to bring in-game modes to Riders Republic to highlight some of the natural disasters that are becoming all the more common across the world.

Revealed in a blog post, Ubisoft has said that the live event won't be announced proactively, rather it will just start in the game, and players will see the sky coloured a deep orange as fire and smoke begins to encapsulate the map. It'll be the duty of the players to then use an equippable gas mask to traverse the unbreathable air, and aid in putting out the fires that are threatening the Sequoia forests of the Republic.

The post does also note that there will be a special reskin of the social hub for the event, and that the live event itself will be "short and intense". As for how the actual gameplay side of the event will work, Ubisoft has said.


  1. "First players will have to identify the most fragile and flammable areas of Sequoia National Park (for example by using the photo mode which will display real-life data automatically integrated into players' photos in these areas, including the size of past wildfires, projection of future ones, "fragility" level, etc.)

  2. Then they will have to reduce the risk of fire spreading in Sequoia National Park with collaborative activities (for example "clean" the forest path/the scrub/cut-offs or protect the trees with aluminum foil on trunks)"

Riders Republic

