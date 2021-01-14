Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Riders Republic

Riders Republic delayed indefinitely

Far Cry 6 isn't the only Ubisoft game that won't make its February launch after all.

When Ubisoft unveiled what's basically the sequel to Steep, Riders Republic, back in September we were told that it was set to launch as early as February 25, but the game is now following in the footsteps of many other February games lately.

The French company has announced that Riders Republic has been delayed to an unspecified time later this year to make sure the final game is as polished as possible.

What makes this especially interesting is that it means Ubisoft only has Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and Immortals: Fenyx Rising's A New God expansion on its release schedule this spring, as Far Cry 6 got delayed a while back. We'll see how this affects the fall line-up and if we'll see two giant games launch pretty much on top of each other again like Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla did last year.

