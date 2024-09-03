Riders Republic, Age of Mythology: Retold and more coming to Game Pass very soon

HQ

It's time to add even more titles to the Game Pass library, and this time around we're getting some love from Ubisoft as well as a remaster of one of the best strategy games of all-time. Here's what to expect in the first half of September and when:



Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 3



Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - September 4



Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 5



Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 11



Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 17



As usual, there are also other perks for Game Pass subscribers and this time it includes content discounts for Dead by Daylight and Ark: Survival Ascended as well as extra features for NHL 24 and MultiVersus, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As is tradition, it's not just new games that are coming, but there are also some titles that are going away. You have up to 20% off these before they are removed from Game Pass on September 15: