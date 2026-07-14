Ride or Die: Season 1

There's a certain formula Prime Video shows and movies tend to offer that make them a tad forgettable. Usually, we're talking about action-adventure projects where a sleek and suave hero is paired up with more of a bumbling partner, before sending the duo on a far-reaching and oftentimes globe-trotting voyage where they overcome the odds and dispatch all manner of bad guys along the way. Again, we're talking a fairly atypical formula in this sense and it's with this in mind that my first look at Ride or Die through its trailer had me fairly convinced this was going to be another truly miss-able action-adventure tale.

It didn't help that we are talking about an action-adventure story headlined by Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, two actresses who aren't particularly well known for their action prowess. It seemed like this was a bit of a disaster waiting to happen, so you can imagine my surprise after watching the first season to find out Ride or Die is quite an enjoyable action romp.

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The premise basically revolves around two middle-aged women best friends whose lives are turned upside down when one discovers that the other is in fact an international assassin and has been for the entire time they have known each other. Things get worse when the pair are soon embroiled in a complex and twisting plot involving eastern European gangsters, Interpol, ex-assassins, money launderers, and British politics. Yep, there's quite a lot going on here.

Credit to creator Tessa Coates because the plot is actually rather coherent and well meshed together. There doesn't feel like a lot of bloat or unnecessary threads, there are only characters who add something valuable to the wider whole, there are a frequent array of plot twists and betrayals, and ultimately what has been sculpted here is a good foundation to build a larger 'universe', if you will, upon. Granted, we're talking a very familiar universe, the sort of spy action world that almost feels like an extension of the Pierce Brosnan era of James Bond, where intelligence, espionage, and assassins were more flamboyant, quirky, and charismatic than say the Daniel Craig era that's more gritty and serious. It's perhaps too similar in places to existing ideas, but I won't knock the fact that it fundamentally works too and lends to entertaining television.

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The one area I would say Ride or Die lacks the most is in its action set pieces and fight scenes. I'm still not convinced by either Waddingham or Spencer as action heroines, in fact, I don't think either are particularly good in this genre of entertainment. But when things slow down and the emotions are left to bubble, the pair thrive and have a great understanding and connection, making for quite a convincing friendship. It's just whether you can stomach the somewhat stiff fight scenes, stunts, and car chases in between.

Beyond this, the rest of the supporting cast prove to be rather effective, with Ed Skrein thriving as a dim crook, Bill Nighy standing out as a controlling intelligence director, and Slyvia Hoeks doing her best impression of a caricaturised Bond villain. The latter in particular can be a tad cringey and overexaggerated in places, but she also proves to be a competent and fitting villain who you'll learn to hate but at the same time want to know more about her true motivations.

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But all in all, Ride or Die stands out as another Prime Video action series where a good core cast and generally decent performances combine with a broad budget to make for an entertaining watch. It is a little forgettable and will fade into the mega library of original content Prime Video creates, but it's enjoyable enough to make the eight episodes feel fulfilling enough to watch. It is, simply put, an okay television series.