Sports games. The genre where it is possible to release basically the same game year-after-year. Motorbike games have been no different and if you ask me what the big difference is now compared to five years ago, I can't give you an answer. But with Ride 5 it finally seems that Milestone has made an attempt to release something fresh.

As I certainly mentioned in last year's review, one of the best things about the Ride series is that they are not locked into specific licences and don't have to base everything on a race, series, or manufacturer. This allows the developer to take more liberties with the content compared to their other series, like MotoGP, where everything has to fit perfectly with the race schedule, the teams competing and the riders themselves. Therefore, they can take the opportunity to have 44 different tracks, both real and customised. And there are also more than 270 different motorcycles of different brands (20) and strengths.

Milestone takes full advantage of this in the game's major mode, the career mode. Usually when it comes to motorsport games, it's all about starting from the bottom and working your way up. Win amateur races, qualify to compete against the big, strong racers. You get the idea. In Ride 5, of course, we're still starting from scratch. We're amateurs who get to ride the weakest bikes. We roar away in a three-race 250cc championship, but luckily the upgrade comes right afterwards. The next chapter is jumping up to 600cc with a four-race non-championship event. Do well enough and the next is unlocked. This time a race against a rival. The rival area is something they're focusing on this year. While there is usually just a different colour for their name during the races, there are occasional solo races against these characters, which also gives them a personality and background. One of the first is Charles Nolan, who we learn is called "Fast Charlie" and who dominated on four wheels. Now he makes an attempt on two and challenges for a race at Daytona. The whole career mode is very deep and can be played for a long time, especially with the mix of different motorcycles, tracks, and opponents. It is divided into four different acts where after each act you can also play optional extra events associated with that act.

Fortunately, if you are first, there is less risk of being hit by a bike.

This is an ad:

Another focus this year is dynamic weather, which it feels like all motorsport games have now. It's exactly what it sounds like. During a race, the weather can change from sun to rain, cloudy to sunny, and other mixtures. To help with this, they have switched to a new system for the sky and clouds. There are now clouds in 3D, which according to the developers, can allow players to see the clouds change shape and how they interact with light, based on their density. And sure, when I stood still with the motorbike for a few minutes and just watched the clouds, I noticed it, but while I'm driving it's not something I think about. Good addition, but nothing that really stands out.

The career mode offers a lot of content.

On the technical side, they have also made some changes and improvements to the physics. They've overhauled the suspension system to replicate the internal components, added a new simulated interaction between rider and bike, and there's now new physical and graphical deformation of the wheels. As well as additional things. Some things are more noticeable and others less, but I wouldn't say I feel a huge difference in the ride from last year. It is, however, better and it is usually a joy to drive on the track. However, I haven't ventured into the 24-hour endurance race that is now possible. Luckily, we don't have to do it all at once, as there are options to save during the race and continue later. This race is also available to play online with up to 20 players.

When it comes to multiplayer, split-screen has finally come back. So now you can play with a friend next to you on the couch again. What's still there, unfortunately, are the computer-controlled racers who are still a bit too erratic. It still feels like they completely ignore my rider and drive straight into my arse on a straight or try their best slide tackle from the side on a corner.

This is an ad:

Overall, Ride 5 is a step forward for the series and it is currently the best game on the current console generation in the motorcycle racing sports sub-genre. The improvements to the presentation and career mode are outstanding, and on the track the bikes, from a 1981 Suzuki to a brand new Honda, feel just as they should.