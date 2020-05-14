Ride 4 unveiled and given an October release date

You watching Advertisements

Racing specialist Milestone has just lifted the lid on Ride 4, the studio's new two-wheeled racer, which is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 8.

Players are being promised a "completely renewed" Career mode and a new Endurance mode for seasoned players to enjoy with dynamic lighting and weather, and where fuel and tyre management are important factors to take into account. As for the riders you'll be facing, A.N.N.A., (Artificial Neural Network Agent) will power race-AI and there'll be dedicated servers for online players.

The announcement details how the studio has built all bike models from the ground up, and that "every single bike detail has been carefully reproduced as in their real-life counterparts," including the cockpit, which displays real-time race data. Tracks have also been brought to life using laser and drone scanning for added authenticity.

Ride 4 is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this year, and you can see it action below.