Ride 4 to race on next-gen early next year

Milestone announced before the weekend that Ride 4 would be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on January 21, 2021. Better yet, if you buy the PlayStation 4 version before April 30, 2021, you can download the two-wheeled racer on PS5 at no additional cost, and that's including all DLC that you have purchased. On the other hand, if you're an Xbox One player, buying the game on the current-gen Xbox console will guarantee you a copy of the Xbox Series X version for free, thanks to the Smart Delivery feature.

The PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will launch on October 10, and you can check out Ride 4's brand new next-gen trailer above, plus a gameplay trailer below.