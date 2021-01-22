Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ride 4

Ride 4 is now available on new-gen consoles

The title features 4K and 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We already knew that Ride 4, the two-wheeled racing game from Italian studio Milestone is landing on new-gen consoles early this year, but when exactly? The answer is now.

"Ride 4 is now available for next-gen consoles, with new features and new challenges!" Milestone wrote in a blog post.

"You will see the difference, with the dynamic resolution up to 4K and a smoother gameplay at 60FPS. You will face the difference, racing against 20 riders online and offline. And you will feel the difference, thanks to the power of the DualSense advanced haptic feedback for PS5. You've always wondered: 'What's NEXT?'. It's time to find the answer."

Ride 4 is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both. If you already own a PS4 copy, you can upgrade it to the new-gen version for free, but the offer is only up to April 30. It also features Smart delivery feature on Xbox systems.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Ride 4Score

Ride 4
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

"It might be frustrating, but at the same time, the sheer amount of content and the feel of the bikes is simply fantastic."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy