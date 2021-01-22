Ride 4 is now available on new-gen consoles

You're watching Advertisements

We already knew that Ride 4, the two-wheeled racing game from Italian studio Milestone is landing on new-gen consoles early this year, but when exactly? The answer is now.

"Ride 4 is now available for next-gen consoles, with new features and new challenges!" Milestone wrote in a blog post.

"You will see the difference, with the dynamic resolution up to 4K and a smoother gameplay at 60FPS. You will face the difference, racing against 20 riders online and offline. And you will feel the difference, thanks to the power of the DualSense advanced haptic feedback for PS5. You've always wondered: 'What's NEXT?'. It's time to find the answer."

Ride 4 is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both. If you already own a PS4 copy, you can upgrade it to the new-gen version for free, but the offer is only up to April 30. It also features Smart delivery feature on Xbox systems.