Riddick: Furya starts shooting in August

There has been talk of a fourth Riddick movie for almost a decade without anything happening, but now it seems that the anti-hero Riddick is actually about to make a comeback, once again played by Vin Diesel.

After years in some kind of limbo, Diesel has apparently been given a short break from the Fast & Furious franchise, and on August 26, filming will begin on Riddick: Furya, which will be shot in England, Spain and Germany. The official synopsis reads:

"In Riddick: Furya, Riddick finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined."

In addition to actually playing Riddick, Diesel will also produce the movie through his own company One Race Films. It's unclear when it will actually premiere, but it's likely to be next year, although a movie such as Riddick: Furya is expected to have a lot of post-production.

Thanks AV Club