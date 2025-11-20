Ricky Gervais' next Netflix stand-up special will arrive at the end of December

Ricky Gervais is arguably the biggest comedian in the world right now, as he has become so popular that he frequently tours around the world and delivers stand-up special shows that draw in millions and millions of viewers on Netflix. In the past, this has included Humanity, SuperNature, Armageddon, and now in 2025, we can look forward to Mortality.

As confirmed by Netflix, Gervais will be back and delivering another stand-up show on December 30, which will no doubt be chock-full of dicey and crude jokes that push the boundaries but are simultaneously hilarious.

We don't yet have anything else to share about what this show will offer, besides the image below delivered by Netflix.