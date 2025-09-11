Ricky Gervais and Netflix are teaming up for an animated comedy series

Anyone who follows Ricky Gervais on social media will know that he is a very big fan of cats, and frequently posts pictures of his beloved feline friends. In the immediate future, Gervais will be using this adoration of cats to create a new series for Netflix, one that will further expand the streamer's array of animated projects.

Following the immense success of After Life, the next show that Gervais will deliver for Netflix will be called Alley Cats. We don't have much information about it to go on as of yet, but we do know that it will be an adult animated comedy series and that it'll premiere sometime in 2026.

The tag line for Alley Cats adds: "Nine lives, zero fucks."

We also have a first glimpse at the show via a new image that has been shared, which seems to give an insight into the main cat characters who will be taking centre-stage when Alley Cats arrives next year.