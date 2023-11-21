Rick the Door Technician has now slayed over 3,000 people

HQ

Earlier this year, a little while after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor made its debut, Respawn released a graphic that revealed various bits of information about how people play the game. At that time, it was noted that somehow, 489 people had been defeated by the faux-boss Rick the Door Technician (who is essentially just a regular Stormtrooper that can be eliminated in a couple of swings). Now Respawn has updated us on Rick's statline seven months post-release.

It has now been revealed that Rick has managed to eliminate over 3,000 doting Jedi, and quite frankly we're baffled his kill count is even that high. Considering the Rancor managed to rack up over nine million kills within around six weeks, Rick's stats show the serious difference in challenge between the two, and yet that hasn't stopped over 3,000 of you suckers from being slaughtered by the fearless Rick.

Be honest, were you one of Rick's victims?