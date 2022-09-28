Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
MultiVersus

Rick Sanchez has arrived in MultiVersus

Now both the animated duo of Rick and Morty are available to play in Player First Games' brawler.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've known for some time that Rick Sanchez would be making his way to MultiVersus as a playable fighter, and now that day has arrived, as the iconic animated scientist has joined his grandson, Morty, and is ready to throw down with Bugs Bunny, Batman, the Iron Giant, and more.

Available to unlock and play in-game today, developer Player First Games has even produced and shared a Fighter Showcase trailer that is tailored solely around Rick, giving us an idea of his playstyle and the sorts of abilities that he brings to the table. Check it out below, and also be sure to jump in and try out Rick for yourself now.

HQ
MultiVersus

Related texts



Loading next content