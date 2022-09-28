Rick Sanchez has arrived in MultiVersus

HQ

We've known for some time that Rick Sanchez would be making his way to MultiVersus as a playable fighter, and now that day has arrived, as the iconic animated scientist has joined his grandson, Morty, and is ready to throw down with Bugs Bunny, Batman, the Iron Giant, and more.

Available to unlock and play in-game today, developer Player First Games has even produced and shared a Fighter Showcase trailer that is tailored solely around Rick, giving us an idea of his playstyle and the sorts of abilities that he brings to the table. Check it out below, and also be sure to jump in and try out Rick for yourself now.