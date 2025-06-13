Rick Moranis makes a comeback as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs 2

Spaceballs is back, complete with the now 98-year-old Mel Brooks returning as Yogurt, as well as being an active part of the production as its producer. Along with several of the stars from the original, including Rick Moranis, who is making a comeback after almost 30 years away from the screen. Bill Pullman has also signed on to reprise Lone Star along with some new additions like Keke Palmer and Josh Gad.

There's still a lot of work to be done before production can really get underway, but they're aiming for a cinema release in 2027 and hope to start shooting by the end of the year. You can check out the short teaser trailer below, which makes fun of Hollywood's obsession with sequels, reboots and prequels.