Rick Davies, Supertramp co-founder, passes away The voice and pianist behind many of the band's defining hits dies at 81.

HQ "Goodbye Stranger" may be the title of one of his most famous songs, but thanks to his music Rick Davies was never a stranger to those who listened. The Supertramp co-founder has died after a long illness, the band confirmed on Monday. As vocalist, songwriter and pianist, he helped shape the group's distinctive sound, from soulful ballads to anthems that defined an era. Born in England, he formed Supertramp in the early seventies, creating a blend of rock and pop that resonated across generations. Even after the departure of his longtime collaborator Roger Hodgson, Davies kept the band alive and cemented its place in music history. Rest in peace, Rick Davies.