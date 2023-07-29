Rick and Morty's new voice actors will sound like Justin Roiland

HQ

This year, Adult Swim binned Rick and Morty coo-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland amid waves of controversy surrounding criminal charges against the actor and writer. This has led to a lot of uncertainty about who will play his roles in both Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites.

We have our answer to the latter, with Dan Stevens giving the role of Korvo a new lease of life. Stevens' voice is markedly different from that of Roiland, however, which has made some worry if Rick and Morty will also sound completely unrecognisable.

At an SDCC panel attended by Variety, though, it seems that the creators are going for a slightly different approach this time around. Executive producer Steven Levy said: "We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it's gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that's going on, including all the work on season 7. Truly, that's the thing I don't want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it's ever been."

When asked about what the new voices will sound like, he elaborated that they will be "sound-alikes. The characters are the same characters. No change."

There's no release date on the seventh season of the show yet, but Levy did say it would be coming soon, so hopefully we'll hear our new Rick and Morty soon enough.