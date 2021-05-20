Rick and Morty to get a spin-off series

You're watching Advertisements

Considering the global success of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon's animated show Rick and Morty, there's no surprise that it's getting a spin-off series. And that's precisely what is happening, as The Hollywood Reporter has noted that a show stemming from the comedy series is in the works at Adult Swim, and is set to be available across global digital platforms.

The series is based on The Vindicators, a bunch of heroes who travel the galaxy and fight crime. First appearing in the season 3 episode, Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender, the show will follow the team of heroes, and is expected to be around 8-10 episodes in length.

"We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds," said The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe, via The Hollywood Reporter. "We're so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick's around to have half of them murdered or not."

The show is expected to launch either this year or the next.