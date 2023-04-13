Rick and Morty: The Anime set to release later this year

HBO had an absolute blowout of information last night. The production company, which has decided to rebrand its streaming service from HBO Max to just Max, has confirmed the Harry Potter series, shown off a teaser for The Penguin, and even revealed that the Rick and Morty anime series will be coming to the service later this year, among an array of other news.

Known simply as Rick and Morty: The Anime, all we know right now is that the series will be coming to Max later this year. There is no mention of plot, or the voice cast, although it does seem likely that Justin Roiland could be back, as he was previously cleared of the domestic violence charges levied against him.

Will you be watching this unique take on the animated show?