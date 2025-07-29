Rick and Morty spinoff starring president Curtis officially confirmed

The Rick and Morty universe is growing at full speed, and now Adult Swim has unveiled a brand-new addition to the chaotic franchise, a spinoff centred on President Curtis. The series is being developed by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon along with James Siciliano, and the duo describes it as a mad blend of "interdimensional diplomacy, supernatural investigations, and bizarre crises." Naturally, the titular president is front and centre, supported by his loyal staff, ready to tackle any situation thrown their way.

The cast also features Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keith David, who voices Curtis, said:

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight."

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen agreed, adding that the show would have been greenlit even without its Rick and Morty connection, thanks to Curtis' strong personality. No premiere date has been announced yet, but for Rick and Morty fans, this promises to be a wild new ride.