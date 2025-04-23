Rick and Morty Season 8 premieres new trailer

The trailer for Rick and Morty Season 8 has arrived, giving us a fresh glimpse at the latest adventures of the awkward teenager and his science mastermind grandpa. We've got plenty more space shenanigans afoot, by the looks of things.

The trippy trailer showcases a lot of random events, keeping with the themes set by previous Rick and Morty seasons. Expect plenty of violence, weird technology, and some family drama thrown in too.

Following the exit of co-creator Justin Roiland some time ago, some fans switched off from Rick and Morty, while others believe the show is still just as good as it was, and it has become difficult to notice Roiland's departure. We'll have to see if it can keep up its hot streak eight seasons in on the 26th of May, when Rick and Morty Season 8 premieres.