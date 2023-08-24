Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 15

HQ

Adult Swim has today confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere on October 15 and will consist of 10 episodes.

Whilst this is great news for fans, the elephant in the room is who exactly will be replacing co-creater Justin Roiland in voicing Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. As you might recall, Roiland departed from the show earlier in the year after it was revealed that he was being charged with domestic violence. With only being two months away until airing date though, fans won't have to wait too long to see who will be taking on this role.

You can take a look at the new poster for the season below, which is a clear homage to the 1995 buddy cop action film Bad Boys: