Rick and Morty reveals new voices in season 7 trailer

Hear who's replacing Justin Roiland, but can you name the person?

It's been a month since Adult Swim announced season 7 of Rick and Morty will start on the 15th of October American time, so the theories about who's replacing Justin Roiland as the titular characters have just intensified. Now we at least know that the soundalike is very good.

Because Adult Swim has released the first trailer for Rick and Morty's seventh season, and it must be said that this mysterious actor does a great job even if Rick sounds a tiny bit less gruff and Morty kind of hit puberty. That's why it's rather interesting that we're still not told who this person is, as this will apparently only be unveiled in the first episode's credits.

What do you think about the new voices?

