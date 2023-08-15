Rick and Morty producer after creator's firing: "The show has gotten better"

HQ

As we all know, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was fired after allegations of domestic violence. Although the evidence did not hold up and Roiland was cleared of the whole thing, he never returned to his role of director and main voice actor and remains fired and banned from his own TV show. Producer Steve Levy sees this as a positive for the basic quality of Rick and Morty, which has only "gotten better".

As per LA Times: "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

Justin himself wrote this on Twitter about the acquittal, saying that so many people around him judged him before the evidence was even reviewed:

"I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

Season 7's release date has yet to be announced and we don't know which two voice actors will replace and try to mimic Roiland's iconic voice but when we do - you will of course be able to read about it here on the site.