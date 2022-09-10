Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Rick and Morty go on God of War-inspired mini adventure in PlayStation ad

The Ricknarok is upon up.

It's not very often that we report on advertisements, but then again, there aren't many times that a game as highly anticipated as God of War: Ragnarök crosses over with the likes of the famed iconic animated series Rick and Morty. And yet this is precisely what has happened in a new advert by PlayStation.

Known as God of War Ricknarok, in the video we see Rick shaving his head, painting his face with Kratos' war paint, before taking Morty through a portal on an adventure into the Nine Realms, where soon after we see Krat... Rick, looting a chest and finding the Leviathan Axe.

The ad has been created to both highlight Rick and Morty Season 6, which just recently started streaming, and also God of War: Ragnarök, which lands on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.

God of War: Ragnarök

