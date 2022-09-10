Rick and Morty go on God of War-inspired mini adventure in PlayStation ad

HQ

It's not very often that we report on advertisements, but then again, there aren't many times that a game as highly anticipated as God of War: Ragnarök crosses over with the likes of the famed iconic animated series Rick and Morty. And yet this is precisely what has happened in a new advert by PlayStation.

Known as God of War Ricknarok, in the video we see Rick shaving his head, painting his face with Kratos' war paint, before taking Morty through a portal on an adventure into the Nine Realms, where soon after we see Krat... Rick, looting a chest and finding the Leviathan Axe.

The ad has been created to both highlight Rick and Morty Season 6, which just recently started streaming, and also God of War: Ragnarök, which lands on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.