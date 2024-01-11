Rick and Michonne return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

HQ

After 11 seasons of the main show, you'd think we might have had our fill of The Walking Dead, but with the amount of spin-offs AMC is chugging out, you would be wrong in that assumption.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live just got its first trailer, and it sees the return of Rick Grimes after he seemingly died towards the end of Season 9, and it also sees Michonne still on the hunt to find him after she departed the series after its 10th season.

In this six-episode series, which begins airing on the 25th of February over on AMC in the US, Rick and Michonne are taking the fight to walkers in an all-out war, the likes of which we've not seen before in The Walking Dead.

Is Rick's return enough for you to come back to The Walking Dead?