Richard Gasquet's emotional tribute as he retired from tennis at Roland Garros

HQ

The 2025 edition of Roland Garros started with an emotional tribute to tennis legend Rafa Nadal, who retired late last year. But the edition will also be remembered as Richard Gasquet's final competition. He may not be as well known as other tennis champions of this generation, but Gasquet was undeniebly one of the better French players of the last two decades, with a career best ranking of World No. 7 in 2007, and 16 ATP titles.

He never went beyond quarter-finals at Roland Garros, and in his final match, he only won seven games to Italian champion Jannik Sinner: 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Nobody expected Gasquet to win: his only victory over a World No. 1 was against Roger Federer... in 2005.

Despite all, the atmosphere was great, and after the match, a smiling Gasquete received an emotional tribute: "We have a good relationship off the court. We are different generations, but it's your moment", said Sinner.

Rafa Nadal also paid tribute to Gasquet, remembering the times together, as both started playing as kids. In 18 games, Gasquet never won Nadal once. "<social>Throughout your great career your talent has been recognized worldwide and I am happy that today you were able to say goodbye to tennis in such a special place as Roland Garros. I wish you all the best in the future!</social>"