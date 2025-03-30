Richard Chamberlain has passed away

HQ

Richard Chamberlain, also known as the king of miniseries, has passed away at the age of 90. This was confirmed today by his long-time partner Martin Rabbett, who expressed his grief and described Chamberlain as a wonderful and loving soul. His passing was the result of complications following a stroke, and in a statement Rabbett said:

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure."

Chamberlain became a household name during the 1960s through his role as Dr. James Kildare in the TV series of the same name, and in the 1980s, he cemented his place as one of television's biggest stars with productions such as The Thorn Birds, and most notably Shogun, which became a massive success.

He also appeared in several feature films, and for those of us who grew up in the 80s, he's perhaps best remembered as Allan Quatermain in (among others) King Solomon's Mines.

Rest in peace.