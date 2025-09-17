Ricardo Cabrisas passes away at 88 Cuba's deputy prime minister and one of the country's most seasoned statesmen.

HQ Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba's deputy prime minister and one of the country's most seasoned statesmen, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was announced by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who described him as a dedicated figure of the Revolution. Over a political career spanning more than half a century, Cabrisas served in multiple high-ranking roles, including head of Foreign Trade, Economy and Planning, and as a longtime negotiator of Cuba's foreign debt. He also represented the island abroad, notably as ambassador to Japan, and remained an influential presence in government and the Communist Party until his final years. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!