Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy has been put on the backburner

After a little while of uncertainty as to what direction the Star Wars cinematic universe is taking on the big screen, the president of LucasFilm, Kathleen Kennedy has provided a bit of clarification in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

It's noted that Rian Johnson's (the director of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi) trilogy of movies will not be happening anytime soon, as they have been put on the backburner due to the director being too busy at the current time. To make up for this, we will be getting Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie first, with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron set to be "further off". Here is exactly what was said in the interview.

"We have a road map," Kennedy says, although Lucasfilm's big-screen return is unlikely to follow the same relentless cadence as before. A movie from Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi and 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns will likely arrive first, with Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins further off. Is it true that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce a Star Wars film? "I would love to see what movie he might come up with," Kennedy says. "But right now, no, there isn't anything specifically." And the trilogy from The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson that was announced five years ago? Back-burnered. "Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies."

Otherwise, just before, it was noted that Jon Watts (director of the recent Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland) is working on a new Star Wars series that is codenamed Grammar Rodeo, and is expected to take place "during the post-Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian". Of course, its plot remains a closely kept secret for the time being.