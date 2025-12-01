Rian Johnson would love to work with a certain three-time Oscar-winner in another Knives Out

HQ

The Knives Out films have been blessed with a litter of amazing actors and big names, with Daniel Craig at the helm as Benoit Blanc, but being supported over the years by Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathyrn Hahn, and soon with Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, and more in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

This immense slate of actors does make it seem like director Rian Johnson can call up anyone he likes and put them in the films, but this isn't the case as he explained to IndieWire.

Johnson notes that "it may seem, from the outside, with these movies we just get our pick of the litter. It's not the case. The reality is it's a casting process and you're going after movie stars who have busy schedules and you get a yes or no, but at the end of the day you make the movie and you can't imagine anyone else in the part."

But just because this is the case, he does have one actor that he'd love to work with (not counting Edward Norton again, who he'd like to see return with a "big moustache" or similar), as he expresses that his "white whale" is none other than three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep.

While she's currently busy filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, Johnson notes that "there are so many great actors I'd like to work with. But, yes, if you're reading this, Meryl Streep, I feel like you'd slot into a murder mystery very well."

Streep in a Knives Out film does seem like a brilliant idea, so here's hoping it happens. Otherwise, for more from Knives Out, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix as soon as December 12.