Rian Johnson is still working on his Star Wars trilogy

There's no denying that the sequel trilogy hasn't quite landed with Star Wars fans in the way that Disney and Lucasfilm intended. But despite this being the case, both companies are still set to work with Episode VIII - The Last Jedi's director Rian Johnson again, on what has been dubbed as a trilogy created by the filmmaker. But, this trilogy has faced its own degree of issues, as scheduling conflicts have led to many actually wondering if it will ever actually be created. Johnson is still convinced it will happen however.

Speaking with Empire, the film director stated, "I've stayed close to Kathleen [Kennedy] and we get together often and talk about it. It's just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn't get back in that sandbox at some point."

Johnson's next movie will be the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, which will be landing on Netflix later this year. With more Star Wars-directed by Johnson on the cards, what would you like to see the filmmaker tackle?