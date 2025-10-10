Rian Johnson: "I'd be thrilled to make Knives Out films for the rest of my life"

HQ

While Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is not a conclusive stop for the whodunnit film series, it is treated as a bit of an ending for the simple reason that it's the final movie to come from the deal signed between director Rian Johnson and Netflix. As of writing, there is no extension to this agreement, meaning unless something changes, the series might either end or head elsewhere to continue.

And continuing is very likely, as in an interview at the BFI Film Festival recently, Johnson spoke (thanks, Variety) and revealed that he'd be interested to continue making Knives Out movies for the rest of his life.

"I don't feel burnt out doing these at all. If anything I feel energized after doing this one. So as long as audiences want to keep seeing it, and Daniel and I are still having fun making them and still feel like we can come up with stuff that feels not just fresh, but a fresh challenge for us, I think that'll translate to a new experience for the audience. For now, I'd be thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life."

So assuming a production company wants to continue funding these flicks, and assuming Daniel Craig is interested in continuing to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, it doesn't look like we should expect Knives Out to conclude anytime soon.

Don't miss Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery when it premieres in theatres on November 26 and on Netflix on December 12.